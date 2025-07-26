Left Menu

4 youths drown while taking bath in Jharkhand check-dam

PTI | Seraikela | Updated: 26-07-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 17:36 IST
4 youths drown while taking bath in Jharkhand check-dam
  • Country:
  • India

Four youths in the age group of 18-20 years drowned while taking a bath in a check dam in Seraikela-Kharsawan district of Jharkhand on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in Daraikela panchayat area.

Speaking to PTI, SP Mukesh Kumar Lunayat said the youths drowned after venturing into the deep waters of the check dam while bathing in the Daraikela nullah.

The bodies were fished out and sent to Sadar Hospital here.

The youths were identified as Gaurav Mandal (18), Harivansh Das (20), Sunil Sao (20) and Manoj Sao (20), another official said.

According to police, altogether six youths had gone for bath in the check dam, but two of them stayed out fearing strong flow of water.

The deceased have been identified as Gaurav Mandal (18), Harivansh Das (20), Sunil Sao (20), and Manoj Sao (20)—all residents of Daraikela village, under Amda police outpost within Kharsawan police station limits, the officer said.

The two other youths, who stayed out of water, raised an alarm when the group failed to return. Villagers, along with the victims' family members, launched a search operation after alerting police.

Later, they were all traced in an unconscious state a distance away from the check dam, the officer said, adding that the youths were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them all dead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025