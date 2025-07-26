T'gana govt to discuss expert panel report on caste survey in cabinet meeting

Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Saturday said the state cabinet would meet to discuss the Independent Expert Working Group's (IEWG) report on the caste survey and determine the next course of action.

The Minister told PTI that the matter would be decided in the cabinet meeting.

The expert panel report is expected to be a key agenda of the cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on July 28, official sources said.

The IEWG, constituted by the state government to study the caste survey conducted in the state, submitted a comprehensive report on its findings to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on July 19.

The committee adopted a scientific approach to derive insights from the caste survey data, which will guide the government in promoting social justice, empowerment and uplift, the government had said in a statement on July 19. After the findings of the survey were tabled in the state assembly, the government on March 12 this year appointed the independent committee of 11 members, headed by retired Supreme Court Judge Justice Sudarshan Reddy, to conduct an independent verification, analysis and comprehensive study of the data and its findings.

The caste survey was held in two phases, employing over 1,03,889 enumerators and supervisors. Initiated on November 6, 2024, the first phase of survey was completed in 50 days.

Further, the second phase of the comprehensive caste survey was conducted through four windows -- direct enumeration at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) offices, through a missed phone call number, a mobile app and through Mee Seva citizen service Centre enrolment.

The survey finalised that the state has over 3,55,50,759 households, with a total population of 3.55 crore.

The state government also found the following caste-wise breakup: SCs (61,91,294 people - 17.42 per cent), STs (37,08,408 people - 10.43 per cent), BCs (2,00,37,668 people - 56.36 per cent) and OCs (56,13,389 people - 15.79 per cent), the statement had said.

The findings of the IEWG have not been made public.

