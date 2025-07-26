Killing of innocent youth in police firing outcome of 'dual power system': J-K minister

Jammu and Kashmir minister Javed Ahmad Rana on saturday claimed that the recent killing of a Gujjar man in police firing was the result of the ''dual power system'' in the Union territory, a reference to the LG administration and the Omar Abdullah government.

The Centre must honour the public mandate and give full powers to the National Conference-led elected government by restoring statehood to the Union territory, Rana said.

He visited the house of Parvez Ahmad (21), a Gujjar hailing from Nikki Tawi area of Jammu, who was allegedly killed in a crossfiring when police was reportedly chasing drug peddlers in Satwari area on Thursday.

Ahmad's killing sparked protests by his community as the family accused police of murdering an innocent in a staged encounter.

A magisterial probe has already been ordered while two policemen involved in the incident are suspended and an inquiry to be headed by sub-divisional police officer, Jammu south, is also pending.

''I have visited the family to express sympathies on behalf of the government over the killing of the innocent man. This is barbarism and a judicial probe should be ordered into this incident,'' the minister said.

There are some officers who are misusing the ''dual power'' system in J-K to ''hide their weakness'' to effectively fight drug peddling, Rana said.

''We request Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha, to bring balance in the system as was the practice in the past...we used to have officers from every community at the top which is now missing,'' Rana said, adding that the balance in the administration is imperative and accountability a must.

He said the Omar Abdullah government would not tolerate such incidents and will do whatever necessary to provide justice to the bereaved family.

The minister claimed that a particular community is being targeted on the false pretext of drug trafficking to defame them.

He claimed that police has also admitted that an innocent person was killed and therefore the FIR registered in the incident should be corrected by including the names of the erring policemen and the officers who supervised the operation.

Advocating the immediate restoration of statehood to J-K, he said the Centre must respect the people's mandate in favour of the National Conference and ensure full powers to the government so that ''we will maintain law and order and improve the system by ensuring a balance of the officers''.

