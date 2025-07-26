Two killed, several injured after speeding truck rams into tractor-trolley in UP's Fatehpur

Two pilgrims, including a 17-year-old girl, were killed and over a dozen others were seriously injured after a speeding truck rammed into a tractor trolley from behind on the Budwan-Premnagar road in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, a senior police official said on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Sudhir Patel (38) and Sapna (17), police said.

The incident occurred on Friday night when the victims were returning from Mangarh Dham in Pratapgarh in a tractor-trolley after a pilgrimage. A truck moving at high speed rammed into the vehicle. The intensity of the collision was so much that the tractor-trolley overturned, and people travelling on it were thrown away, police said.

''The injured occupants of the tractor-trolley were taken to the community health centre in Khaga, where Sudhir and Sapna were declared brought dead. A dozen others who suffered serious injuries were shifted to the district hospital for advanced medical care,'' Superintendent of Police of Fatehpur Anoop Kumar Singh said.

''We have launched an investigation into the matter. Efforts are on to establish the identify and arrest the truck driver who fled,'' the SP said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident. In a post on X in Hindi, the UP Chief Minister's office said, ''#UPCM @myogiadityanath has expressed deep condolences on the loss of lives in a road accident in Fatehpur district. He has expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased.'' ''The Chief Minister has directed the district administration officials to immediately take the injured to the hospital and provide them with proper treatment. He has also wished a speedy recovery for the injured,'' the post on X said.

