Left Menu

NGO Challenges Exclusion of Aadhaar in Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision

The Association for Democratic Reforms contested the exclusion of Aadhaar and ration cards in Bihar's electoral roll update as 'absurd'. The NGO argued that such decisions could disenfranchise many citizens. The Supreme Court urged the Election Commission to consider these documents for Bihar's election process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 19:53 IST
NGO Challenges Exclusion of Aadhaar in Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An NGO, the Association for Democratic Reforms, has called the exclusion of Aadhaar and ration cards from acceptable documents in Bihar's electoral roll revision 'patently absurd'. The organization filed a petition with the Supreme Court, contending the Election Commission's decision lacked valid justification.

The NGO emphasized that Aadhaar is widely used for obtaining key documents like Permanent Residence, OBC/SC/ST Certificates, and passports. They stressed that excluding it from the electoral process could lead to disenfranchising significant portions of Bihar's population.

The Supreme Court is addressing multiple petitions challenging Bihar's electoral roll revision. It has urged the Election Commission to consider Aadhaar, Voter ID, and ration cards as valid during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision in the state, which is preparing for elections later this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025