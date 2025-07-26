NGO Challenges Exclusion of Aadhaar in Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision

An NGO, the Association for Democratic Reforms, has called the exclusion of Aadhaar and ration cards from acceptable documents in Bihar's electoral roll revision 'patently absurd'. The organization filed a petition with the Supreme Court, contending the Election Commission's decision lacked valid justification.

The NGO emphasized that Aadhaar is widely used for obtaining key documents like Permanent Residence, OBC/SC/ST Certificates, and passports. They stressed that excluding it from the electoral process could lead to disenfranchising significant portions of Bihar's population.

The Supreme Court is addressing multiple petitions challenging Bihar's electoral roll revision. It has urged the Election Commission to consider Aadhaar, Voter ID, and ration cards as valid during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision in the state, which is preparing for elections later this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)