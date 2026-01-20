Supreme Court Dismisses YouTuber's Plea to Unseal Office Amid Legal Battle
The Supreme Court rejected a YouTuber's plea to unseal his Chennai office and return seized devices amid assault and extortion allegations. The court advised approaching the judicial magistrate. The Madras High Court had earlier declined to stay a sealing order, offering interim bail in 17 criminal cases.
The Supreme Court dismissed a plea from a YouTuber seeking the unsealing of his Chennai office and the return of seized devices in an ongoing legal battle. The dismissal follows assault and extortion allegations involving a film producer.
A bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma advised the YouTuber, known as Savukku Shankar, to pursue remedy through the judicial magistrate, adhering to the rulings made previously by the Madras High Court. The court expressed that not every grievance could be addressed through writ petitions.
Previously, the Madras High Court declined to stay the sealing order on Shankar's office and advised him to proceed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. Shankar had been granted interim bail on health grounds in 17 criminal cases, highlighting issues with personal liberty curtailment by the local police.
(With inputs from agencies.)
