Supreme Court Rebukes Maneka Gandhi Over Court Remarks

The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed its displeasure over comments made by former Union minister Maneka Gandhi regarding the court's orders on the stray dog issue.

Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N V Anjaria noted that Gandhi's remarks were made without consideration, potentially constituting contempt of court, though they chose not to initiate proceedings against her.

Addressing senior advocate Raju Ramachandran, the justices queried Gandhi's contributions as a minister towards addressing stray dog problems, while reinforcing the seriousness of holding dog feeders accountable and highlighting state responsibilities in preventing dog bite incidents.

