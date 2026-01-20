Left Menu

High-Stakes Battle: Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam Faces Supreme Court's Scrutiny

The Supreme Court postponed hearing over 40 petitions related to the alleged Chhattisgarh liquor scam. Key figures, including Chaitanya Baghel, are accused of running a lucrative syndicate resulting in substantial state revenue losses. Former bureaucrat Saumya Chaurasia's involvement further complicates this high-profile legal drama.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 15:29 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 15:29 IST
High-Stakes Battle: Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam Faces Supreme Court's Scrutiny
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has deferred to January 28 a significant hearing on more than 40 petitions regarding the alleged Chhattisgarh liquor scam. Among these petitions are pleas for bail from various accused, including high-profile individuals associated with former political leadership.

In this high-stakes case, the Enforcement Directorate seeks to challenge bail granted to Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel. Alongside, the role of Saumya Chaurasia, a former bureaucrat and close ally in the state government, remains under scrutiny as she fights allegations linked to this widespread legal entanglement.

Legal arguments suggest the alleged scam ran between 2019 and 2022, during the tenure of the Bhupesh Baghel-led government. Accusations point towards a massive syndicate operation, allegedly involving misappropriated funds exceeding Rs 3,500 crore. As the case unfolds, its implications on state politics and governance continue to stir public and political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel and Greece Strengthen Defense Ties to Combat Drone Threats

Israel and Greece Strengthen Defense Ties to Combat Drone Threats

 Greece
2
Naomi Osaka's Jellyfish-Inspired Victory at the Australian Open

Naomi Osaka's Jellyfish-Inspired Victory at the Australian Open

 Global
3
Nuclear Safety Risked by Russian Attacks on Ukraine's Energy System

Nuclear Safety Risked by Russian Attacks on Ukraine's Energy System

 Ukraine
4
LTIMindtree Shares Plummet After Profit Decline Due to New Labour Codes

LTIMindtree Shares Plummet After Profit Decline Due to New Labour Codes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026