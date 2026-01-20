High-Stakes Battle: Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam Faces Supreme Court's Scrutiny

The Supreme Court of India has deferred to January 28 a significant hearing on more than 40 petitions regarding the alleged Chhattisgarh liquor scam. Among these petitions are pleas for bail from various accused, including high-profile individuals associated with former political leadership.

In this high-stakes case, the Enforcement Directorate seeks to challenge bail granted to Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel. Alongside, the role of Saumya Chaurasia, a former bureaucrat and close ally in the state government, remains under scrutiny as she fights allegations linked to this widespread legal entanglement.

Legal arguments suggest the alleged scam ran between 2019 and 2022, during the tenure of the Bhupesh Baghel-led government. Accusations point towards a massive syndicate operation, allegedly involving misappropriated funds exceeding Rs 3,500 crore. As the case unfolds, its implications on state politics and governance continue to stir public and political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)