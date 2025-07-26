Punjab Police Busts Cross-Border Drug Racket

Punjab Police have successfully dismantled a significant cross-border narcotics smuggling module linked to Pakistan, officials revealed on Saturday. Four individuals were apprehended, and 4 kg of heroin was seized from their possession.

Identified as Ranjit Singh, Karan Masih, Manpreet Singh, and Ajaypal Singh, the arrested operatives hail from Attari and Jandiala Guru in the Amritsar district. The police also confiscated an auto-rickshaw allegedly used for transporting and delivering the illicit drug consignments.

Investigations disclosed that the accused were under the instructions of a Pakistan-based smuggler known only as Shah, who employed drones to transport narcotics across the border. As further probes continue, efforts are being made to uncover more links and connections within the smuggling network.

(With inputs from agencies.)