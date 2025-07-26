Global Crackdown: Hong Kong's Transnational Arrest Warrants Spark International Outcry

In an unprecedented move, Hong Kong's national security police have announced arrest warrants for 19 activists living abroad, accusing them of subversion under a stringent national security law. The law, enacted by Beijing in 2020, followed a wave of pro-democracy protests in 2019.

The activists are allegedly tied to a group known as the 'Hong Kong Parliament,' which authorities claim aims to subvert state power by pushing for self-determination and a new constitution. High-profile figures such as Elmer Yuen and Victor Ho have been named, some facing bounties of up to HK$1 million for their arrest.

This action faced significant backlash, with U.S. and UK officials denouncing it as an instance of transnational repression. Meanwhile, Chinese officials have defended the law as essential for maintaining stability in Hong Kong, emphasizing serious ramifications for national security offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)