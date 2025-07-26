Global Crackdown: Hong Kong's Transnational Arrest Warrants Spark International Outcry
Hong Kong police have issued arrest warrants for 19 overseas activists accused of subversion under a stringent national security law. This move, criticized internationally, marks the largest such action to date. The accused allegedly sought self-determination and a new constitution. Key international figures condemned the action as transnational repression.
In an unprecedented move, Hong Kong's national security police have announced arrest warrants for 19 activists living abroad, accusing them of subversion under a stringent national security law. The law, enacted by Beijing in 2020, followed a wave of pro-democracy protests in 2019.
The activists are allegedly tied to a group known as the 'Hong Kong Parliament,' which authorities claim aims to subvert state power by pushing for self-determination and a new constitution. High-profile figures such as Elmer Yuen and Victor Ho have been named, some facing bounties of up to HK$1 million for their arrest.
This action faced significant backlash, with U.S. and UK officials denouncing it as an instance of transnational repression. Meanwhile, Chinese officials have defended the law as essential for maintaining stability in Hong Kong, emphasizing serious ramifications for national security offenses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Subversion Appeal: Hong Kong's Pro-Democracy Saga Continues
EU Sanctions Target Iran's Transnational Repression Network
Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Activists Await Judgment in Subversion Appeal
Israeli Strike on Gaza's Catholic Church Sparks International Outcry
Hong Kong Activists Challenge Sentences in Landmark Subversion Case