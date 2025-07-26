Justice for the Youth: Swift Action in Patna Assault Case

A shocking incident occurred in Patna's Buddha colony, where a 17-year-old girl was reportedly assaulted by her employer, according to police reports released on Saturday.

The accused, who is reported to own the housekeeping firm employing the victim, was apprehended following a swift investigation by local authorities.

Senior police official K M Prasad assured the media that thorough investigations are underway to ensure justice for the victim and to unravel all aspects surrounding the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)