Justice for the Youth: Swift Action in Patna Assault Case
A 17-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted by her employer in Patna. The accused, who runs a housekeeping firm, was arrested shortly after the complaint by the victim's family. Police are continuing the investigation into the incident, emphasizing swift justice and support for the victim.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 26-07-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 21:17 IST
- Country:
- India
A shocking incident occurred in Patna's Buddha colony, where a 17-year-old girl was reportedly assaulted by her employer, according to police reports released on Saturday.
The accused, who is reported to own the housekeeping firm employing the victim, was apprehended following a swift investigation by local authorities.
Senior police official K M Prasad assured the media that thorough investigations are underway to ensure justice for the victim and to unravel all aspects surrounding the case.
