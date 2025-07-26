Anticipatory Bail Granted in Rs 95 Crore Cyber Fraud Case

The Allahabad High Court has extended anticipatory bail to Vivek Jaiswal, accused in a substantial Rs 95 crore cyber fraud case, allowing him bail should he be arrested. Justice Gautam Chaudhary's decision ensures Jaiswal's release on arrest, providing some respite in this high-profile case.

The cyber fraud racket, masquerading as an online game titled Cricket Buzz, was dismantled by Azamgarh police who apprehended seven gang members. The gang had illicitly transferred approximately Rs 95 crore from 208 bank accounts, with Rs 1 crore being frozen by authorities.

The operation conducted by Azamgarh police led to an FIR with charges under Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and other relevant laws. The racket lured victims through platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook with promises of multiplying their money through games, ultimately directing funds to counterfeit accounts.

(With inputs from agencies.)