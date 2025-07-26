Mysterious Death Unfolds in South Delhi Farmhouse

In a startling event, a 42-year-old man's lifeless body was discovered inside a water tank at a farmhouse in south Delhi's Chhatarpur area, according to police reports.

The alarming discovery was made when information about an unresponsive individual in the farmhouse's water tank was relayed to the police, who quickly arrived at the scene.

Crime and forensic units are analyzing evidence and scrutinizing CCTV footage as they undertake a thorough investigation, while a case has been registered to determine the cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)