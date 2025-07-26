Mysterious Death Unfolds in South Delhi Farmhouse
A 42-year-old man was discovered dead in a water tank at a farmhouse in Delhi's Chhatarpur. Police and forensic teams are investigating the incident, reviewing CCTV footage and gathering evidence. A case has been registered as authorities work to uncover the circumstances surrounding his death.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 23:59 IST
- Country:
- India
In a startling event, a 42-year-old man's lifeless body was discovered inside a water tank at a farmhouse in south Delhi's Chhatarpur area, according to police reports.
The alarming discovery was made when information about an unresponsive individual in the farmhouse's water tank was relayed to the police, who quickly arrived at the scene.
Crime and forensic units are analyzing evidence and scrutinizing CCTV footage as they undertake a thorough investigation, while a case has been registered to determine the cause of death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- farmhouse
- death
- water tank
- inquest
- Chhatarpur
- police investigation
- forensic
- CCTV
- crime scene
Advertisement