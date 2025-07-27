BJD Corporator Fugitive Amid Rape Case: Five Aides Arrested

Police have apprehended five individuals linked to BJD corporator Amaresh Jena, who has been on the run since facing serious charges including rape, foeticide, and criminal intimidation.

Accusations against Jena stem from a 19-year-old woman who claimed he assaulted her after promising marriage. He allegedly forced her to abort a pregnancy while she was a minor. Meanwhile, Jena denies the allegations, claiming a political setup by the BJP.

Authorities confirmed that those arrested aided Jena in evading capture. The case currently awaits review by the BJD's disciplinary committee, with party leaders emphasizing adherence to legal processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)