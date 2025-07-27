Left Menu

Tragic Assault on Congo Church by IS-Backed Rebels

At least 21 people were killed in an attack by the Islamic State-backed Allied Democratic Force (ADF) on a Catholic church in eastern Congo's Komanda. The attack, which occurred early on Sunday, also involved burning houses and shops. Civil society and army representatives are continuing their investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kinshasa | Updated: 27-07-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 14:57 IST
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

At least 21 individuals fell victim to a brutal attack on a Catholic church in eastern Congo, perpetrated by rebels aligned with the Islamic State, as reported by a local civil society leader.

The assault unfolded in Komanda at around 1 a.m., with members of the Allied Democratic Force (ADF) firing on churchgoers and setting ablaze nearby houses and shops.

Dieudonne Duranthabo, coordinating for local civil society, disclosed to The Associated Press that among the deceased were people shot inside and outside the church, with three charred bodies discovered, while search efforts persist. The Congolese army spokesperson in Ituri province confirmed 10 casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

