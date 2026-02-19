Steadfast Soldiers: Tech-Savvy Siachen Defenders
Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma reviewed the operational readiness and combat potential of troops in the Siachen sector. Acknowledging their professionalism and dedication, he emphasized the need for technological adaptation in modern warfare. Sharma also visited the Siachen Ski Node and interacted with troops stationed in Eastern Ladakh.
Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, the Northern Army Commander, conducted a thorough review of combat readiness and operational capabilities in the challenging Siachen sector.
Recognizing the unwavering dedication and high professionalism of the soldiers deployed in extreme conditions, Sharma urged them to integrate technology into their strategies to counter modern warfare challenges effectively.
During his visit, Sharma also evaluated training infrastructure at the Siachen Ski Node and interacted with troops in Eastern Ladakh, applauding their commitment to maintaining operational superiority.
