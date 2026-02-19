Steadfast Soldiers: Tech-Savvy Siachen Defenders

Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, the Northern Army Commander, conducted a thorough review of combat readiness and operational capabilities in the challenging Siachen sector.

Recognizing the unwavering dedication and high professionalism of the soldiers deployed in extreme conditions, Sharma urged them to integrate technology into their strategies to counter modern warfare challenges effectively.

During his visit, Sharma also evaluated training infrastructure at the Siachen Ski Node and interacted with troops in Eastern Ladakh, applauding their commitment to maintaining operational superiority.

