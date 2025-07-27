Left Menu

Archbishop Seeks Defrocking of Priest Amid Shocking Murder Case

The Archbishop of Warsaw requests the Vatican to defrock a priest, identified as Miroslaw M, charged with brutally murdering a homeless man. The crime involved an axe attack and setting the victim on fire. The incident arose from a dispute over a donation agreement for the victim's care and housing.

Updated: 27-07-2025 15:16 IST
A priest in Poland is facing severe criminal charges after allegedly murdering a homeless man in a dispute over a donation agreement.

The accused, known as Miroslaw M, is charged with murder after an argument with the victim escalated. The situation has prompted the Archbishop of Warsaw to seek his defrocking.

Authorities report the incident involved a brutal axe attack. The Vatican has yet to comment on the request to dismiss the priest from the priesthood.

