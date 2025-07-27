Archbishop Seeks Defrocking of Priest Amid Shocking Murder Case

A priest in Poland is facing severe criminal charges after allegedly murdering a homeless man in a dispute over a donation agreement.

The accused, known as Miroslaw M, is charged with murder after an argument with the victim escalated. The situation has prompted the Archbishop of Warsaw to seek his defrocking.

Authorities report the incident involved a brutal axe attack. The Vatican has yet to comment on the request to dismiss the priest from the priesthood.

(With inputs from agencies.)