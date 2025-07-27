Left Menu

CRPF Commandos to Protect Reopened Indian Embassy in Libya

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is deploying commandos to secure the recently reopened Indian embassy in Libya. This move comes after the embassy's closure five years ago due to Libya's unstable security. The commandos' deployment mirrors the CRPF's mission in Baghdad, Iraq, where they protect the Indian embassy.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is preparing to dispatch commandos to provide armed security for the reopened Indian embassy in Libya. Previously shuttered due to escalating conflict, the embassy's security will now be reinforced.

Speaking during the force's 87th Raising Day, CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh confirmed on Sunday that personnel are set to secure the Tripoli embassy, following a similar model to the Indian embassy in Baghdad.

The strategic move reflects the ongoing instability in Libya, where post-2011 upheavals continue to affect national security dynamics. Officials noted that commandos were withdrawn years ago amid crisis and are ready to return following Ministry of External Affairs clearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

