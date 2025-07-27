Left Menu

Social Media: The New Hub for Counterfeit Currency Syndicates

CloudSEK, a cyber intelligence firm, reports counterfeit currency syndicates in Maharashtra using social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram to operate openly. The firm's investigation revealed over Rs 17.5 crore in fake currency circulated in six months, identifying individuals through digital forensics. Information has been shared with law enforcement agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 16:52 IST
Social Media: The New Hub for Counterfeit Currency Syndicates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Cyber intelligence firm CloudSEK has uncovered counterfeit currency syndicates based in Maharashtra that are utilizing social media platforms for their operations, as per a recent report by the company.

The report states that such syndicates, previously confined to the dark web and clandestine print shops, are now brazenly exploiting social media channels like Facebook and Instagram for their illicit trade.

CloudSEK's Sourajeet Majumder, a security researcher, confirmed the firm has notified law enforcement with comprehensive details on the syndicate, including phone numbers, GPS data, and digital evidence. This counterfeit currency network reportedly circulated Rs 17.5 crore in fake Indian currency over six months.

The investigation identified more than 4,500 posts promoting the fake currency, over 750 accounts facilitating sale, and around 410 unique phone numbers linked to sellers. Findings have been shared with regulatory authorities to encourage swift action against the operations threatening financial stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025