Quest for Accountability: Tragic Electrocution Sparks Investigation

Kerala's Electricity Minister tasked KSEB chairman to identify responsible parties for a 13-year-old boy's electrocution at a school. The KSEB admitted system failure but didn't specify culpable individuals. The chairman is to find those at fault within a week. The state will take over the school's administration.

  • Country:
  • India

The recent electrocution of a 13-year-old boy at a school in Kerala has prompted the state's Electricity Minister, K Krishnankutty, to take decisive action. The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) chairman, Mir Mohammed Ali, has been assigned the task of identifying individuals responsible for the unfortunate incident.

The KSEB has acknowledged its role in the tragedy, yet its report failed to attribute blame to specific individuals. In response, Krishnankutty emphasized the necessity of holding accountable those who contributed to the oversight, directing Ali to ascertain the names of those involved and ensure corrective measures within a week.

In a related development, Kerala's General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, announced the state's decision to assume control of the school where Mithun, the young victim, tragically lost his life due to contact with a live wire. The school's administration will be overhauled, and the institution's manager will be dismissed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

