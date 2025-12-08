Cricket Bats and School Bags: Uncovering a Ganja Smuggling Racket

In a bizarre twist to smuggling tactics, two individuals from West Bengal were arrested in Odisha's Ganjam district on Monday for their alleged involvement in transporting ganja.

The suspects had ingeniously concealed the contraband in plastic cricket bats and school bags, attempting to make their illegal cargo appear innocuous.

Authorities executed the arrest at a railway station in Berhampur, thanks to joint efforts by the Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force. The accused, originating from Murshidabad's Sagarpara, were found in possession of 17.50 kg of ganja and were en route to Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)