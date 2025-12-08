Left Menu

Cricket Bats and School Bags: Uncovering a Ganja Smuggling Racket

Two men from West Bengal were arrested in Odisha for smuggling ganja hidden in plastic cricket bats and school bags. They were apprehended by police at a railway station in Berhampur while traveling to Kerala. The case is under further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 08-12-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 20:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bizarre twist to smuggling tactics, two individuals from West Bengal were arrested in Odisha's Ganjam district on Monday for their alleged involvement in transporting ganja.

The suspects had ingeniously concealed the contraband in plastic cricket bats and school bags, attempting to make their illegal cargo appear innocuous.

Authorities executed the arrest at a railway station in Berhampur, thanks to joint efforts by the Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force. The accused, originating from Murshidabad's Sagarpara, were found in possession of 17.50 kg of ganja and were en route to Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

