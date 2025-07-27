Humanitarian Aid: Parachuting Supplies into Gaza

In a cooperative effort, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates delivered 25 tons of aid to the Gaza Strip via an airdrop on Sunday. This marks the first airdrop of its kind in several months.

A Jordanian official highlighted that while this air delivery is significant, it does not replace the need for aid delivered by land.

The airdrop underscores ongoing humanitarian efforts to support the needy in the region and complements various means of providing necessary resources to the people of Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)