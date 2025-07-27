Left Menu

Humanitarian Aid: Parachuting Supplies into Gaza

Jordan and the UAE conducted their first airdrop in months, delivering 25 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza. This initiative is supplementary to deliveries by land. A Jordanian official emphasized the importance of continuous support to meet the humanitarian needs in the region.

27-07-2025
In a cooperative effort, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates delivered 25 tons of aid to the Gaza Strip via an airdrop on Sunday. This marks the first airdrop of its kind in several months.

A Jordanian official highlighted that while this air delivery is significant, it does not replace the need for aid delivered by land.

The airdrop underscores ongoing humanitarian efforts to support the needy in the region and complements various means of providing necessary resources to the people of Gaza.

