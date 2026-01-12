Left Menu

Raghav Chadha's Delivery Shift Sheds Light on Gig Workers' Struggles

AAP MP Raghav Chadha dons a Blinkit delivery uniform as part of his effort to spotlight gig workers' working conditions in India's quick commerce sector. By experiencing their daily challenges first-hand, Chadha aims to advocate for better safety standards and question the ethics of 10-minute delivery promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 17:10 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 17:10 IST
Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha recently took to the streets in a Blinkit delivery uniform, highlighting the pressing issues faced by gig workers in India's burgeoning quick commerce sector. The Punjab Rajya Sabha member aimed to shed light on the daily struggles these workers endure while delivering orders under intense time pressure.

Sharing his experience on social media with the caption ''Away from boardrooms, at the grassroots. I lived their day'', Chadha emphasized the importance of understanding life beyond policy debates. Donning the yellow uniform, he joined a delivery partner in completing multiple orders, offering a first-hand look into the rapid pace and stress associated with last-mile deliveries.

As a staunch critic of 10-minute delivery commitments, Chadha has consistently challenged the industry's unrealistic deadlines and its impact on workers' safety. During a previous session in the Rajya Sabha, he urged lawmakers to recognize the human cost tied to such rapid delivery expectations and called for the re-evaluation of these practices.

