Shocking Stabbing Spree Unfolds at Michigan Walmart
A man stabbed 11 people at a Michigan Walmart, leaving six critically injured. The 42-year-old suspect was quickly apprehended by a sheriff's deputy and bystanders. The attack has prompted an investigation, with local and federal authorities involved, as the community grapples with the violent event.
Chaos erupted at a Michigan Walmart as a man stabbed 11 shoppers seemingly at random, according to authorities. The Saturday attack left six individuals in critical condition, while the suspect is now in custody.
Officials reported that the 42-year-old male suspect entered the store before 5 p.m., wielding a folding knife for his horrific assault. Swift action by a nearby sheriff's deputy and courageous bystanders helped bring him into police custody.
The unexpected violence has prompted a multi-level investigation involving both police and the FBI. As the community processes these shocking events, emergency services remain on high alert, treating the critically injured victims.
ALSO READ
Police Foil Terror Attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Cyber Police Crackdown on Fake News About Kanwar Yatra
UN Warns Haiti's Worsening Gang Violence Threatens Regional Stability
Chennai Police Denies Threat to Manager Amidst Suicide Probe
CBI takes over investigation in the custodial death of temple guard Ajith Kumar in Sivagangai, files FIR against police: Officials.