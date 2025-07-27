Shocking Stabbing Spree Unfolds at Michigan Walmart

Chaos erupted at a Michigan Walmart as a man stabbed 11 shoppers seemingly at random, according to authorities. The Saturday attack left six individuals in critical condition, while the suspect is now in custody.

Officials reported that the 42-year-old male suspect entered the store before 5 p.m., wielding a folding knife for his horrific assault. Swift action by a nearby sheriff's deputy and courageous bystanders helped bring him into police custody.

The unexpected violence has prompted a multi-level investigation involving both police and the FBI. As the community processes these shocking events, emergency services remain on high alert, treating the critically injured victims.