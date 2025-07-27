Rahul Gandhi's Stand Against Slum Demolitions: A Fight for Justice

In a bold critique of the BJP government's approach, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has condemned the recent demolition of slum dwellings in Delhi, attributing it to the administration's lack of empathy for the poor.

Following a visit to the affected areas in Ashok Vihar, Gandhi shared a video showcasing the plight of those who lost their homes. He described the demolitions as not merely the destruction of houses, but as an assault on the dreams and dignity of the residents. Hundreds of families find themselves suddenly homeless due to these actions, which Gandhi termed as an 'atrocity' fueled by governmental arrogance.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), responsible for the anti-encroachment drive, targeted illegal settlements, claiming residents were already offered alternative housing or did not qualify for rehabilitation. Gandhi, alongside promising legal support, has vowed to fight for justice on behalf of affected families, emphasizing the need for human compassion in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)