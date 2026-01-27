Stone-Pelting Incident in Mumbai's SGNP During Anti-Encroachment Drive

Chaos erupted during an anti-encroachment campaign at Mumbai's Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) as forest officials faced an aggressive crowd on Monday. The incident resulted in stone-pelting, damaging a government vehicle, although no injuries occurred.

The drive, in line with a Bombay High Court order, sought to raise awareness on illegal encroachments. However, tensions flared as officials were met with resistance from the community, leading to a police case being filed against 25 to 30 individuals.

State Forest Minister Ganesh Naik assured that affected residents, particularly from tribal settlements, are being considered for relocation. Efforts are underway to construct homes for them, maintaining their livelihoods. Naik also condemned the violent reaction, urging restraint among locals.

(With inputs from agencies.)