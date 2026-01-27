Left Menu

Stone-Pelting Incident in Mumbai's SGNP During Anti-Encroachment Drive

Forest officials faced a hostile crowd during an anti-encroachment campaign in Mumbai's Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Stone-pelting ensued, damaging a government vehicle, though no injuries were reported. Authorities are addressing illegal settlements by planning relocations. A case has been lodged, and investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 22:15 IST
Stone-Pelting Incident in Mumbai's SGNP During Anti-Encroachment Drive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chaos erupted during an anti-encroachment campaign at Mumbai's Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) as forest officials faced an aggressive crowd on Monday. The incident resulted in stone-pelting, damaging a government vehicle, although no injuries occurred.

The drive, in line with a Bombay High Court order, sought to raise awareness on illegal encroachments. However, tensions flared as officials were met with resistance from the community, leading to a police case being filed against 25 to 30 individuals.

State Forest Minister Ganesh Naik assured that affected residents, particularly from tribal settlements, are being considered for relocation. Efforts are underway to construct homes for them, maintaining their livelihoods. Naik also condemned the violent reaction, urging restraint among locals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026