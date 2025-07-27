EU's High-Stakes Trade Gamble with the U.S.
The European Union must open its markets to U.S. exports to persuade President Trump to reduce the impending 30% tariff. U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick emphasized that Brussels must offer an enticing deal for Trump to reconsider the tariffs, set to activate on August 1.
In an interview on "Fox News Sunday," Lutnick stressed the importance of providing a favorable agreement that could lead President Trump to reconsider the tariffs, which aim to enhance access for U.S. companies in European markets.
Though a final decision rests with President Trump, who estimates a 50% likelihood of crafting a deal with the EU, tensions remain high as both parties navigate complex trade negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
