Controversy Erupts Over Voter Roll Revision in Bihar

The Election Commission faces criticism over the Special Intensive Revision of the voters' list in Bihar. Various parties allege that legitimate citizens may be disenfranchised, accusing the ruling party of gaining from the process. The BJP accuses opposition of manipulating democracy with foreign infiltrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 20:01 IST
The Election Commission of India came under fire on Sunday as it defended its process of revising the voters' list in Bihar. Criticisms emerged from various parties, claiming the draft list would lead to disenfranchisement of many eligible voters.

With the first phase of Bihar's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters' list concluded, the EC noted that over 7.24 crore electors' forms have been received. However, 36 lakh individuals were either shifted permanently or were not found.

In response to the backlash, the EC reiterated the draft list was not final, emphasizing a one-month window for corrections. Meanwhile, parties like the Congress criticized the exercise as a 'citizenship test,' while the BJP defended it as a necessary step for electoral transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

