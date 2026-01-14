Potential Political Partnership: Annamalai Weighs In on BJP-Vijay Alliance Prospects

During recent Pongal festivities, Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai chose not to comment on a potential alliance with actor-politician Vijay's TVK as the 2026 Assembly elections approach. He asserted that consolidating anti-DMK votes is paramount for opposition success.

Annamalai addressed reporters in Delhi, highlighting Tamil Nadu's unique electoral scenario—a four-sided contest involving the DMK lineup, AIADMK-headed NDA, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK). Though pressed on whether a Vijay-BJP team-up could bolster NDA power, Annamalai demurred, emphasizing politics' strategic nature.

He urged strategic thinking amidst concerns of splintered anti-DMK votes while underscoring recent NDA victories, including a new alliance and PM Modi's Chennai rally plans. Echoing Vijay's disapproval of DMK, he insisted that effective alliances require chemistry and purpose, not just numerical supremacy.