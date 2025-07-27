Odisha Teacher Arrested for Molestation in Kendrapara School

A teacher from a government-run high school in Kendrapara, Odisha, was arrested on Sunday on charges of molesting five female students, according to police reports.

The incident reportedly took place recently within the school, which falls under the Talachua marine police jurisdiction in the coastal district, authorities confirmed.

The headmaster filed a formal complaint on Saturday, prompting the accused's arrest the following day. Despite applying for bail, the teacher was remanded to judicial custody after his application was denied by a Kendrapara court.

(With inputs from agencies.)