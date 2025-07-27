Odisha Teacher Arrested for Molestation in Kendrapara School
A high school teacher in Kendrapara, Odisha, was arrested for allegedly molesting five girl students. The incident occurred within school premises and led to police intervention following an FIR by the headmaster. The teacher, charged under multiple sections of the BNS, remains in judicial custody.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kendrapara | Updated: 27-07-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 20:33 IST
- Country:
- India
A teacher from a government-run high school in Kendrapara, Odisha, was arrested on Sunday on charges of molesting five female students, according to police reports.
The incident reportedly took place recently within the school, which falls under the Talachua marine police jurisdiction in the coastal district, authorities confirmed.
The headmaster filed a formal complaint on Saturday, prompting the accused's arrest the following day. Despite applying for bail, the teacher was remanded to judicial custody after his application was denied by a Kendrapara court.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- Kendrapara
- teacher
- arrested
- molestation
- school
- students
- police
- FIR
- judicial custody
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tree Planting Targets Raise Concerns in Rajasthan Schools
Uttar Pradesh's School Pairing Plan: A Path to Educational Reform or Disruption?
Tragic Fatality: School Dispute Turns Deadly
Kerala Schools Extend Academic Hours Amid Controversy
Integration Initiative: Anganwadis Transition to Zilla Parishad School Premises