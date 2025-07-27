Capital Prepares: Massive Mock Drill for Disaster Preparedness in NCR

The national capital is gearing up for a large-scale mock drill focused on boosting emergency response capabilities for potential disasters such as earthquakes and chemical leaks, officials announced on Sunday.

Known as 'Exercise Suraksha Chakra,' this field-level drill will conclude a multi-agency initiative designed to improve emergency coordination across the National Capital Region, impacting 18 districts in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority emphasised that the drill, simulating a major earthquake, will assess real-time preparedness and test inter-agency coordination and public response strategies, underlining the commitment to building a disaster-resilient city.

(With inputs from agencies.)