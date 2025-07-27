Left Menu

Capital Prepares: Massive Mock Drill for Disaster Preparedness in NCR

A comprehensive mock drill in the National Capital Region aims to improve disaster response capabilities, simulating an earthquake scenario across 18 districts covering Delhi and parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The exercise includes multi-agency coordination, involving citizens and emergency services to enhance readiness for major calamities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 21:35 IST
Capital Prepares: Massive Mock Drill for Disaster Preparedness in NCR
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The national capital is gearing up for a large-scale mock drill focused on boosting emergency response capabilities for potential disasters such as earthquakes and chemical leaks, officials announced on Sunday.

Known as 'Exercise Suraksha Chakra,' this field-level drill will conclude a multi-agency initiative designed to improve emergency coordination across the National Capital Region, impacting 18 districts in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority emphasised that the drill, simulating a major earthquake, will assess real-time preparedness and test inter-agency coordination and public response strategies, underlining the commitment to building a disaster-resilient city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

 India
2
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
3
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025