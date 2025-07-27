Left Menu

Shadows of Silence: Allegations of Assault in Odisha

Two girls in Odisha's Malkangiri district faced harrowing incidents of sexual assault. One survivor delivered a stillborn baby, bringing to light a series of alleged rapes. Police have arrested several suspects, sparking political debate over law and order under the BJP's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malkangiri | Updated: 27-07-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 22:31 IST
In a distressing sequence of events, two girls in Odisha's Malkangiri district have become victims of alleged sexual assaults, with one girl tragically giving birth to a stillborn baby, according to police reports on Sunday.

Investigations led to the arrest of two individuals linked to these incidents, stated Additional SP Rashmiranjan Senapati, highlighting the broader crisis of violence against women in the state.

These cases have intensified scrutiny of the BJP's governance, with its administration facing opposition accusations over lapses in law and order enforcement across Odisha.

