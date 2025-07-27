Shadows of Silence: Allegations of Assault in Odisha

In a distressing sequence of events, two girls in Odisha's Malkangiri district have become victims of alleged sexual assaults, with one girl tragically giving birth to a stillborn baby, according to police reports on Sunday.

Investigations led to the arrest of two individuals linked to these incidents, stated Additional SP Rashmiranjan Senapati, highlighting the broader crisis of violence against women in the state.

These cases have intensified scrutiny of the BJP's governance, with its administration facing opposition accusations over lapses in law and order enforcement across Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)