Left Menu

Syria's Pioneering Parliamentary Election: A New Era or Old Politics?

Syria prepares for its first parliamentary election under the new administration, with voting set for September. The People's Assembly seats have increased from 150 to 210, a third to be appointed by the president. The election aims to enhance democratic participation but faces criticism for minority group exclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 23:51 IST
Syria's Pioneering Parliamentary Election: A New Era or Old Politics?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Syria is gearing up for its inaugural parliamentary election under the new regime, with the process slated to occur in September. Mohamed Taha, head of the electoral commission, confirmed the scheduling to SANA, the state news agency.

The revamped 210-member People's Assembly will be decided from September 15 to 20. President Ahmed al-Sharaa, implementing reforms, increased assembly seats from 150 to 210, a third of which he will appoint.

The government is aiming for broad representation and has opened its doors to foreign observers. Controversially, seats will be allocated to regions outside government control. The new assembly's mission includes reforming state-controlled economies and ratifying new international alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

 India
2
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
3
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025