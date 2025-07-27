Syria's Pioneering Parliamentary Election: A New Era or Old Politics?

Syria is gearing up for its inaugural parliamentary election under the new regime, with the process slated to occur in September. Mohamed Taha, head of the electoral commission, confirmed the scheduling to SANA, the state news agency.

The revamped 210-member People's Assembly will be decided from September 15 to 20. President Ahmed al-Sharaa, implementing reforms, increased assembly seats from 150 to 210, a third of which he will appoint.

The government is aiming for broad representation and has opened its doors to foreign observers. Controversially, seats will be allocated to regions outside government control. The new assembly's mission includes reforming state-controlled economies and ratifying new international alliances.

