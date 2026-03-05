Mojtaba Khamenei: Iran's Potential Successor Under U.S. Scrutiny

The United States is closely monitoring developments in Iran, where Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the nation's late supreme leader, has emerged as a potential successor. The news comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the issue during a news briefing on Wednesday. She confirmed that American intelligence agencies are keeping a close watch on the situation, given its possible implications for regional stability and international relations.

The possible ascension of Mojtaba Khamenei to Iran's leadership could signify a continuation of the country's existing policies, potentially affecting U.S.-Iran relations and global diplomatic dynamics.

