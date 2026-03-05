Amidst Middle East Chaos: Families in Uttarakhand Await Safe Homecoming

Families in Uttarakhand are anxiously awaiting the safe return of their loved ones from Gulf countries as tensions escalate in West Asia.

Residents in parts of the UAE and Kuwait report heightened security and travel restrictions following joint US and Israeli strikes against Iran and subsequent retaliatory measures.

Individuals like Rihan and Shahrukh describe the palpable fear and chaos ensuing from missile threats and sporadic attacks across key areas. Calls for diplomatic resolution continue to emerge amid the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)