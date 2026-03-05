Amidst Middle East Chaos: Families in Uttarakhand Await Safe Homecoming
Families in Uttarakhand await the secure return of relatives in the Gulf amid heightened tensions following US-Israeli strikes on Iran. Residents in UAE and Kuwait report disruptions and security alerts. Tensions continue as Iran retaliates. Calls for conflict resolution through diplomacy are being made.
Families in Uttarakhand are anxiously awaiting the safe return of their loved ones from Gulf countries as tensions escalate in West Asia.
Residents in parts of the UAE and Kuwait report heightened security and travel restrictions following joint US and Israeli strikes against Iran and subsequent retaliatory measures.
Individuals like Rihan and Shahrukh describe the palpable fear and chaos ensuing from missile threats and sporadic attacks across key areas. Calls for diplomatic resolution continue to emerge amid the ongoing conflict.
