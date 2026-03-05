Hungary's Russian Energy Dilemma Amid Rising Tensions

In a high-stakes meeting in Moscow, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto sought guarantees from President Vladimir Putin regarding continued oil and gas supplies, crucial for Hungary's energy security. This comes amid intensifying tensions over disruptions attributed to the war in the Middle East and allegations against Ukraine.

The Hungarian government accused Ukraine of deliberately obstructing oil deliveries through the Druzhba pipeline. Ukrainian officials have refuted this, citing damage from a Russian drone attack. At the meeting, Putin assured that Russia intends to uphold its energy commitments to Hungary.

This diplomatic engagement unfolds as Hungary faces domestic political challenges. With elections looming, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government criticizes Ukraine and the EU, while opposition pushes for restored Western alliances and reduced Russian energy reliance.