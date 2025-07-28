Trade Talks Tackle U.S.-China Economic Standoff in Stockholm

High-level negotiators from the United States and China convened in Stockholm on Monday, aiming to resolve longstanding economic conflicts that have fueled a trade war between the world's two largest economies. The talks intend to prolong a fragile truce, preventing the imposition of sharply increased tariffs.

The urgency stems from an approaching August 12 deadline for China to finalize a durable tariff agreement with the Trump administration. This follows a preliminary accord reached in June, which temporarily halted escalating tit-for-tat tariffs.

Despite no major breakthroughs being anticipated, analysts suggest extending the current truce by another 90 days. Such a move could prevent further escalation and set the stage for a possible meeting between President Trump and President Xi Jinping later in the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)