Trade Talks Tackle U.S.-China Economic Standoff in Stockholm

Senior U.S. and Chinese officials meet in Stockholm to address economic disputes amid a trade war. Talks aim to extend a truce, avoiding further tariffs. A potential Trump-Xi meeting looms, as both sides navigate complex issues involving technology, national security, and market access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 00:26 IST
High-level negotiators from the United States and China convened in Stockholm on Monday, aiming to resolve longstanding economic conflicts that have fueled a trade war between the world's two largest economies. The talks intend to prolong a fragile truce, preventing the imposition of sharply increased tariffs.

The urgency stems from an approaching August 12 deadline for China to finalize a durable tariff agreement with the Trump administration. This follows a preliminary accord reached in June, which temporarily halted escalating tit-for-tat tariffs.

Despite no major breakthroughs being anticipated, analysts suggest extending the current truce by another 90 days. Such a move could prevent further escalation and set the stage for a possible meeting between President Trump and President Xi Jinping later in the year.

