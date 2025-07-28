Left Menu

EU-US Trade Pact Halves Tariffs, Avoids Trade War

The United States and European Union reached a significant trade agreement that slashed tariffs on EU goods to 15%, avoiding a larger trade conflict. The deal promises EU investments in the U.S. and increased purchases of U.S. energy and arms. The agreement stabilizes trade relations and benefits both economies.

The United States and the European Union have agreed on a trade framework, cutting import tariffs on EU goods to 15%, averting a major trade war. This agreement, announced by U.S. President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, is said to strengthen the trans-Atlantic economic ties.

President Trump described the deal as historic, highlighting plans for the EU to significantly invest and purchase U.S. energy and military equipment. Despite some concerns over the tariffs' rate, the agreement is viewed favorably by many, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as it avoids a potential trade conflict.

However, there are criticisms regarding the deal's high-level nature and tariff imbalances. While it secures tariffs on key sectors like semiconductors and pharmaceuticals, questions remain, particularly concerning the impact on U.S.–EU spirits trade and existing steel and aluminum tariffs. Nevertheless, officials from both sides believe the agreement fosters stability and predictability in global trade.

