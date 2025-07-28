Left Menu

Diplomatic Push for Peace: US Efforts in Southeast Asia

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that State Department officials are assisting in peace efforts in Malaysia, as Cambodia and Thailand prepare for ceasefire talks. Rubio and President Trump are closely monitoring the situation, emphasizing the need for a swift resolution to the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-07-2025 05:35 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 05:35 IST
Diplomatic Push for Peace: US Efforts in Southeast Asia
Marco Rubio
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has confirmed that State Department officials are on the ground in Malaysia to support peace negotiations between Cambodia and Thailand. Talks are set to commence on Monday, with hopes pinned on reaching a ceasefire agreement.

President Donald Trump, along with Rubio, is in constant communication with regional counterparts, staying informed on the developments as they unfold. The aim is to foster a quick and peaceful resolution.

Rubio stressed the urgency of the situation in a statement released late Sunday, reiterating that the primary goal is to end the conflict swiftly and effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
2
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
3
Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

 Germany
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital twin and metaverse technologies redefine workplace safety in manufacturing

How AI and cyber deterrence are undermining morality in global security

AI health apps face transparency and usability challenges despite growing popularity

Can AI diffusion models solve farming’s biggest challenges?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025