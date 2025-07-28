Diplomatic Push for Peace: US Efforts in Southeast Asia

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has confirmed that State Department officials are on the ground in Malaysia to support peace negotiations between Cambodia and Thailand. Talks are set to commence on Monday, with hopes pinned on reaching a ceasefire agreement.

President Donald Trump, along with Rubio, is in constant communication with regional counterparts, staying informed on the developments as they unfold. The aim is to foster a quick and peaceful resolution.

Rubio stressed the urgency of the situation in a statement released late Sunday, reiterating that the primary goal is to end the conflict swiftly and effectively.

