Orphan Neetika: A Child of the State's Promise

Orphaned by flash floods in Himachal Pradesh, 10-month-old Neetika is declared a 'child of the state'. The government pledges her education and upbringing under the Sukh-Aashray Yojana, providing her with comprehensive support as she grows up. Currently, Neetika resides with her aunt in Shikauri village.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 28-07-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 09:56 IST
In a tragic turn of events, 10-month-old Neetika has been left orphaned by flash floods in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district. The disaster, triggered by a sudden cloudburst, claimed the lives of her father, Ramesh, while her mother, Radha Devi, and grandmother, Purnu Devi, remain missing.

The state has declared Neetika a 'child of the state' under the Chief Minister Sukh-Aashray Yojana program, vowing to support her education and upbringing. Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi assured that the government would bear all future educational and developmental costs, aiming for her success in any chosen career.

Currently, Neetika resides with her aunt, Kirna Devi, in Shikauri village, following the tragedy. The government's comprehensive scheme provides various benefits, ensuring orphaned children like Neetika receive food, shelter, education, and skill training.

(With inputs from agencies.)

