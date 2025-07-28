Left Menu

Crisis Talks in Malaysia: Thai-Cambodian Border Clashes Escalate

Thai and Cambodian leaders meet in Malaysia to resolve violent border clashes, which have resulted in numerous casualties and significant displacement. Despite international pressure, the conflict has persisted, prompting calls for an immediate ceasefire. ASEAN and global leaders are actively involved in brokering peace between the neighboring nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surin | Updated: 28-07-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 11:00 IST
  • Country:
  • Thailand

In a crucial diplomatic effort, Thai and Cambodian leaders convened in Malaysia to address escalating border clashes. These violent confrontations have entered a fifth consecutive day, claiming at least 35 lives and displacing over 260,000 people.

The meeting, hosted by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, serves as a platform for dialogue, focusing on the urgency of a ceasefire. The conflict began with a land mine explosion last Thursday, resulting in injuries and blame on both sides.

Amid mounting international pressure, notably from US President Donald Trump, both countries face potential economic repercussions. With peace talks underway, the ASEAN bloc emphasizes non-aggression and resolve through peaceful negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

