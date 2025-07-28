Left Menu

Intensified Search in Harwan Forest Amid Terrorist Presence

Security forces conducted a cordon and search operation in Harwan forest following terrorist intel. Gunshots were reported as operations intensified in the Mulnar area near Dachigam National Park. Reinforcements were deployed, and combing operations heightened to locate any terrorists, with further details pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 28-07-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 12:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, security forces launched a strategic operation in the Harwan forest area, responding to intelligence reports of terrorist activity.

The anti-militancy initiative was specifically focused on the Mulnar area, adjacent to the renowned Dachigam National Park, following credible insights obtained by the forces.

Amid the operation, two gunshots were audible from a distance, indicating potential militant presence. Additional reinforcements have been dispatched, and combing efforts are underway to neutralize any threats, although conclusive outcomes remain pending as of now.

(With inputs from agencies.)

