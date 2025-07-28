Intensified Search in Harwan Forest Amid Terrorist Presence

On Monday, security forces launched a strategic operation in the Harwan forest area, responding to intelligence reports of terrorist activity.

The anti-militancy initiative was specifically focused on the Mulnar area, adjacent to the renowned Dachigam National Park, following credible insights obtained by the forces.

Amid the operation, two gunshots were audible from a distance, indicating potential militant presence. Additional reinforcements have been dispatched, and combing efforts are underway to neutralize any threats, although conclusive outcomes remain pending as of now.

(With inputs from agencies.)