Amidst Night Strikes, Kyiv Residents Wounded in Russian Drone Assault

A Russian overnight air attack injured eight Kyiv residents, including a child. Ukraine claims 324 drones and seven missiles targeted various sites, mainly Starokostyantyniv. Darnytskyi district residents were among those harmed. Despite denials of civilian targeting, numerous civilians have perished in the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 13:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a severe overnight assault, eight residents of Kyiv, including a three-year-old child, were injured when Russia conducted an air attack. According to authorities, the strike targeted an apartment building, leaving four victims hospitalized, one in serious condition.

The Ukrainian air force reported that Russia launched a staggering 324 drones and seven missiles, primarily aiming at the town of Starokostyantyniv, known for hosting a significant air base. While 15 drones and two missiles hit targets, the precise locations remain unspecified.

This latest assault contributes to the ongoing conflict, which began three and a half years ago, and sees repeated air strikes against Ukraine. Despite claims from both sides denying civilian targeting, countless civilians have been casualties, with Ukrainians suffering most losses. Meanwhile, Poland scrambled aircraft to protect national airspace amidst heightened tensions.

