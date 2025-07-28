Diplomacy on the Greens: Trump and Starmer Discuss Trade and Global Crises

U.S. President Donald Trump hosted British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at his luxury golf resort in Scotland on Monday, where discussions covered a range of topics from a new EU trade agreement to the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Despite securing a major trade victory with the European Union, Trump ruled out any modifications to existing steel and aluminum tariffs for the UK. British business leaders remain hopeful for future negotiations as Starmer aims to leverage dialogue with Trump and address pressing economic issues.

Amidst deepening crises in Gaza, where starvation has gripped the enclave, Starmer remains cautious in pushing for the recognition of a Palestinian state. Concurrently, Trump's stance on increased U.S. aid to Gaza calls for similar commitments from other nations, as international pressure mounts.

