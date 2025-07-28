Left Menu

Diplomacy on the Greens: Trump and Starmer Discuss Trade and Global Crises

U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer meet in Scotland to discuss trade and global crises, including the situation in Gaza. Topics also center on steel tariffs and a new EU trade deal. Starmer seeks to address Gaza's hunger crisis and explore diplomatic solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 13:50 IST
Diplomacy on the Greens: Trump and Starmer Discuss Trade and Global Crises
U.S. President

U.S. President Donald Trump hosted British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at his luxury golf resort in Scotland on Monday, where discussions covered a range of topics from a new EU trade agreement to the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Despite securing a major trade victory with the European Union, Trump ruled out any modifications to existing steel and aluminum tariffs for the UK. British business leaders remain hopeful for future negotiations as Starmer aims to leverage dialogue with Trump and address pressing economic issues.

Amidst deepening crises in Gaza, where starvation has gripped the enclave, Starmer remains cautious in pushing for the recognition of a Palestinian state. Concurrently, Trump's stance on increased U.S. aid to Gaza calls for similar commitments from other nations, as international pressure mounts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
2
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
3
Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

 Germany
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital twin and metaverse technologies redefine workplace safety in manufacturing

How AI and cyber deterrence are undermining morality in global security

AI health apps face transparency and usability challenges despite growing popularity

Can AI diffusion models solve farming’s biggest challenges?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025