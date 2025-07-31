CoGTA Wraps White Paper Review Talks with Strategic Roundtable in East London

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Velenkosini Hlabisa, has officially concluded a series of national strategic engagements with business leaders, traditional authorities, and local government stakeholders aimed at revisiting and reforming South Africa’s 1998 White Paper on Local Government. The final roundtable, held in East London, Eastern Cape, comes just ahead of the 31 July 2025 deadline for public submissions on the government’s Discussion Document on the proposed reforms.

Hosted in collaboration with the National Business Initiative (NBI), the roundtable was part of a four-province consultative process conducted under the banner: “Every Municipality Must Work – A Call to Collective Action”. This session followed earlier consultations in the Western Cape, Gauteng, and KwaZulu-Natal, and was designed to capture diverse provincial perspectives on transforming local government for the 21st century.

Minister Hlabisa: A Vision for Fit-for-Purpose Local Governance

Delivering the keynote address, Minister Hlabisa emphasized the urgent need to modernize South Africa’s local government system. “This is not a symbolic gathering but a decisive moment to reset the vision of the 1998 White Paper,” he said, lauding East London’s cleanliness as an example of what well-functioning municipalities can achieve.

He underscored the critical role of ethical, capable, and competent leadership in municipalities, pointing out that local government needs to be repositioned as a true enabler of economic growth and social transformation. “We need a local government system that works for the people—one that drives investment, supports enterprise development, and delivers services in a sustainable manner,” Hlabisa stated.

He acknowledged a broad range of systemic issues, including:

Rapid urbanisation and population growth

Youth unemployment and social inequality

Climate change and environmental degradation

Declining public trust in municipal governance

These issues, he said, require a differentiated, agile, and accountable approach to governance, underpinned by reformed funding models, responsive planning mechanisms, and enhanced inter-governmental cooperation.

A Platform for Business to Influence Local Policy Reform

The CoGTA–NBI roundtable offered the business sector a rare opportunity to reflect on the successes and shortcomings of the original 1998 White Paper and contribute to shaping a more dynamic policy framework. Participants discussed how municipalities could foster more conducive environments for investment, reduce risk for enterprises, and stimulate job creation through public-private partnerships.

Shameela Soobramoney, CEO of the National Business Initiative, called the East London dialogue a “pivotal moment” in the country’s efforts to shape sustainable, resilient, and inclusive municipal systems. She emphasized the need to evolve Integrated Development Plans (IDPs) into investment prospectuses – practical, bankable project portfolios capable of attracting funding and delivering measurable local impact.

“Efficient local government is a cornerstone of economic stability and growth,” Soobramoney said. “This roundtable allowed the business community to engage directly with policymakers and shape governance models that reduce investment risk and foster confidence.”

Enhancing Municipal Accountability and Anti-Corruption Measures

Recognising that systemic reform cannot occur without addressing governance failures, Minister Hlabisa committed to requesting the formation of a dedicated SAPS anti-corruption unit focused on local government. “We must eliminate corruption if we are to achieve effective and people-centred governance,” he declared.

He further proposed the streamlining of regulatory frameworks to allow municipalities to plan, budget, and build with climate resilience, economic foresight, and social inclusion in mind. Hlabisa noted the need to institutionalise collaborative partnerships—between municipalities, businesses, traditional leaders, and civil society—as part of a broader post-review implementation strategy.

Local Voices, Local Solutions

The Executive Mayor of Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality, Princess Faku, welcomed the review process, calling it timely and necessary. She highlighted the unique challenges municipalities face—particularly around infrastructure decay, capacity constraints, and the burden of unfunded mandates.

“Our success depends on tailored, context-sensitive collaborations between government and business. It is only by addressing local challenges with local solutions that we can unlock inclusive development,” Faku stated.

What Comes Next?

As the consultation window closes on 31 July 2025, CoGTA will compile and analyze submissions from across South Africa to inform the drafting of a new White Paper on Local Government. This document will aim to replace the outdated 1998 version and serve as a strategic blueprint for municipal governance, aligned with contemporary challenges and developmental goals.

Stakeholders expect the revised policy to place stronger emphasis on:

Financial sustainability and revenue collection

Service delivery matched by accountability

Municipal innovation, green infrastructure, and digital transformation

Enhanced collaboration with traditional authorities and non-state actors

As Minister Hlabisa declared, “This is a call to action. We must build municipalities that are not only efficient and accountable but also central to South Africa’s long-term development trajectory.”