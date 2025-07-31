Justice Served: Mangaluru Court Sentences Man to 20 Years for Minor's Rape

In a landmark ruling, a Mangaluru court has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the rape of a minor girl. The sentence comes amid growing public demand for stern action against such crimes.

The Fast Track Special Court (FTSC-2) also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the accused, Mansoor alias Mohammad Mansoor alias Zabeer, from Sajipanadu village. In addition, he was sentenced to one year in prison under IPC Section 506 for criminal intimidation, accompanied by a fine of Rs 5,000.

After evading the authorities for eight months, Mansoor was finally apprehended in July 2024, following a probe led by inspectors Gururaj and Rajendra B. The trial concluded with the conviction by Judge Manu K S after robust arguments from Government Prosecutor Badrinath and Special Public Prosecutor Sahanadevi Boluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)