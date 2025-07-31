Chandrababu Naidu Unveils 'Annadatha Sukhibhava' Scheme to Support Farmers

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is poised to launch the 'Annadatha Sukhibhava' scheme on August 2, earmarking Rs 20,000 annually for eligible farmers through three installments.

As a part of the 'Super Six' poll promises, this scheme, along with other benefits such as gas cylinders and financial aid for children and women, underscores the government's focus on socioeconomic support ahead of the 2024 elections.

The initiative amalgamates the state's contribution of Rs 14,000 with the Centre's Rs 6,000 under PM-Kisan, aiming to benefit 47 lakh farmers as the first installment allocation reaches Rs 2,343 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)