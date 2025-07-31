Senior IPS Officer Shashi Bhushan Kumar Singh Takes Charge as Delhi Police Commissioner
Senior IPS officer Shashi Bhushan Kumar Singh has been appointed as the 25th Delhi Police Commissioner. Singh, a distinguished officer from the 1988-batch, is noted for investigating high-profile cases like the Uphaar Fire Tragedy. He has served in multiple pivotal roles throughout his career and has a significant service record.
- Country:
- India
Veteran IPS officer Shashi Bhushan Kumar Singh recently assumed the role of the 25th Commissioner of Delhi Police, following the retirement of Sanjay Arora. Known for his extensive work on high-profile investigations, including the notorious Uphaar fire tragedy, Singh embarks on this new chapter with a rich background in law enforcement.
With over 36 years in the field, Singh's extensive policing career has seen him serve in crucial positions across the Delhi Police and in northeastern states like Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh. His tenure in Mizoram was particularly notable for progressive reforms, such as launching an all-women police station and introducing innovative policing applications.
A visionary in the realm of intelligence and security, Singh has been recognized with prestigious awards, reflecting his dedication and modern approach to policing. His new role is poised to further his influence and continue his tradition of forward-thinking leadership in India's capital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Visa Fraud Scheme: Businessman and Law Enforcement Officials Indicted
Audit Uncovers Pakistan's Law Enforcement Procurement Scandal
Netenrich Partners with Nuvama Group to Strengthen Security Operations in India's BFSI Sector
Delhi's Battle Against Drunk Driving: A Traffic Law Enforcement Surge
Delhi's Quiet Crusader: Sanjay Arora's Legacy in Law Enforcement