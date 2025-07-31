Left Menu

Senior IPS Officer Shashi Bhushan Kumar Singh Takes Charge as Delhi Police Commissioner

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 18:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran IPS officer Shashi Bhushan Kumar Singh recently assumed the role of the 25th Commissioner of Delhi Police, following the retirement of Sanjay Arora. Known for his extensive work on high-profile investigations, including the notorious Uphaar fire tragedy, Singh embarks on this new chapter with a rich background in law enforcement.

With over 36 years in the field, Singh's extensive policing career has seen him serve in crucial positions across the Delhi Police and in northeastern states like Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh. His tenure in Mizoram was particularly notable for progressive reforms, such as launching an all-women police station and introducing innovative policing applications.

A visionary in the realm of intelligence and security, Singh has been recognized with prestigious awards, reflecting his dedication and modern approach to policing. His new role is poised to further his influence and continue his tradition of forward-thinking leadership in India's capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

