Supreme Court Urges Action on Political Defections in Landmark Ruling
In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court has instructed the Telangana Assembly speaker to resolve disqualification pleas against 10 BRS MLAs who defected to Congress within three months. The ruling highlights the threat of political defections to democracy and questions the effectiveness of the current mechanism in handling such cases.
In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court has mandated the Telangana Assembly speaker to promptly address disqualification petitions against ten BRS legislators who crossed over to the Congress. This decision underscores the court's concern that unchecked political defections could destabilize democratic governance.
The apex court emphasized that speakers act as tribunals under the Tenth Schedule, lacking constitutional immunity in disqualification matters. This schedule aims to deter political defections. The court noted the erosion of democratic values when elected officials switch parties without timely repercussions.
Asserting the necessity for swift action, the court directed the speaker to conclude the proceedings within three months. It critiqued any delays in response and noted the Parliament's expected decisive role in addressing disqualifications expeditiously. This decision poses a bigger question on the sufficiency of current mechanisms in combating defections.
