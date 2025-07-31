Supreme Court Grants Bail in Mumbai Murder Case
The Supreme Court has granted bail to Sarang Patharkar, accused of murdering Anand Narayan in 2019. Patharkar, who has been in jail for six years pending trial, does not have prior criminal records. The decision comes after 19 out of 51 witnesses have been examined.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 19:19 IST
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has decided to grant bail to Sarang Patharkar, an individual accused of the 2019 murder of media professional Anand Narayan in Mumbai.
A bench formed by Justices Manoj Misra and Ujjal Bhuyan highlighted that Patharkar, who has been incarcerated for six years without the completion of his trial, has no prior criminal records.
Patharkar's legal representative, Advocate Sana Raees Khan argued that evidence in the case remains circumstantial. Meanwhile, Maharashtra's counsel opposed the bail, expressing concerns about the trial's progress if Patharkar were released.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement